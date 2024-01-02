Powerball: Here are the numbers from Monday’s drawing for $810 million

Powerball

Powerball: Monday's jackpot was at $810 million, the fifth largest in the promotion's history. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It is a new year, and what better way to kick off 2024 than with a Powerball jackpot worth $810 million? Monday’s drawing could be a life-changer for someone matching all six numbers.

>> Read more trending news

The numbers drawn Monday were 12-21-42-44-49 and the Powerball was 1. The multiplier was 3X.

Monday’s drawing was for the fifth-largest amount in the promotion’s history.

There have been 34 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner since Oct. 11. That was when a winning ticket was sold in California and was worth $1.765 billion.

If someone should choose all six numbers in Monday’s drawing, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $408.9 million before applicable taxes, lottery officials said.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

  • $2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).
  • $1.75 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 (One ticket from California).
  • $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).
  • $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).
  • $810 million (estimated) – Jan. 1, 2024.
  • $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).
  • $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).
  • $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).
  • $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).
  • $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).



Latest trending news:
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!