Powerball: Jackpot rises to $935M after no one wins grand prize

Powerball: Numbers were drawn for Wednesday's $865 million jackpot. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Powerball jackpot moved closer to the $1 billion mark on Wednesday. No one picked all five white numbers and the red Powerball, boosting the jackpot for Saturday’s drawing to $935 million.

The numbers for the grand prize worth $865 million were 37-46-57-60-66 and the Powerball was 8x. The Power Play was 2X.

Wednesday’s drawing came a day after a ticket for $1.13 billion was sold in New Jersey for the Mega Millions promotion.

Jackpot rises to $935 million

Update 11:58 p.m. EDT March 27: The fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history continued to rise, as there was no grand prize winner on Wednesday. Saturday’s drawing will be for an estimated $935 million.

If a player wins the jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $865 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $449.7 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, lottery officials said.

Since the Powerball jackpot was last won on Dec. 8, there have been 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

There were three second-tier winners, who each won $1 million. Solo tickets were sold in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

  • 1. $2.04 billion -- Nov. 7, 2022; California.
  • 2. $1.765 billion -- Oct. 11, 2023; California.
  • 3. $1.586 billion -- Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
  • 4. $1.08 billion -- July 19, 2023; California.
  • 5. $935 million -- March 27, 2024 drawing
  • 6. $842 million -- Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan.
  • 7. $768.4 million -- Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.
  • 8. $758.7 million -- Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.
  • 9. $754.6 million -- Feb. 6, 2023; Washington.
  • 10. $731.1 million -- Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.

Original report: The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1 by a single ticket in Michigan that matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win an $842.2 million grand prize. Since then, there have been 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The highest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, sold to a single winner in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

