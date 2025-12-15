Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.10 billion

Powerball lottery cards
Billion-dollar jackpot FILE PHOTO: The Powerball jackpot has crossed the billion-dollar line. (Christopher Habermann/Scott Habermann - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Powerball jackpot has once again crossed the $1 billion mark.

The jackpot for Monday night’s drawing is an estimated $1.10 billion for the annuity or $503.4 million for the lump-sum cash payout.

No one matched all five numbers and the Power Ball on the drawing on Dec. 13. Those numbers were 1-28-31-57-58 with the Power Ball 16.

Two people matched five numbers and had the 2x power play, so they won $2 million.

Five people had $1 million winners, matching five numbers in Saturday’s drawing.

The Powerball numbers will be pulled on Monday night at 10:59 p.m. ET.

If someone wins, they will have the sixth-largest jackpot in Powerball history. If no one selects all the right numbers, the jackpot will roll over to Wednesday’s drawing.

The largest Powerball jackpot won was $2.040 billion on Nov. 7, 2022. It went to one ticket sold in California.

