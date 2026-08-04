Powerball: Jackpot soars to $786 million

The Powerball jackpot reached lofty heights after no one matched all five numbers and the Powerball on Monday. The estimated $786 million grand prize for Wednesday’s drawing will be the ninth-largest in the promotion’s history.

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The numbers drawn for Monday’s grand prize were 8-30-41-48-54 and the Powerball was 4, according to the promotion’s website. There was a 2X Power Play multiplier. Monday’s drawing was worth $748 million.

The next drawing on Wednesday is estimated at $786 million, with a cash value of $341.6 million.

While there was no grand prize winner on Monday, one ticket sold in Wisconsin matched five numbers and with a 2X multiplier, was worth $2 million.

The Powerball jackpot has not been won since May 2, 2026, when two tickets sold in Florida and Texas split a $20 million jackpot, lottery officials said.

If a player wins the jackpot on Wednesday, they may choose to receive the prize as an annuity, paid out in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or as a one-time lump-sum cash payment. Both prize options are before applicable federal and state taxes.

The largest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, won by a single ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

The current Powerball jackpot is the largest since a $1.817 billion prize was won in Arkansas on Dec. 24, 2025. That is still the second-largest jackpot in the promotion’s history.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. States that do not participate are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

Drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Powerball draw studio in Florida and streamed live on Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.817 billion – Dec. 24, 2025 (One ticket from Arkansas).

$1.787 billion – Sept. 6, 2025 (Two tickets – one each from Missouri and Texas).

$1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 (One ticket from California).

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets: One each from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.326 billion – April 6, 2024 (One ticket from Oregon)

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 (One ticket from California).

$842.4 million – Jan. 1, 2024 (One ticket from Michigan).

$786 billion (estimated) – Next drawing Aug. 5, 2026.

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).

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