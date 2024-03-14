Prince William, Prince Harry to appear virtually at event to honor their later mother Princess Diana

Prince William, Prince Harry LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the opening of the Greenhouse Sports Centre on April 26, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince William and Prince Harry will be involved in an event on Thursday that honors Princess Diana but will do so separately.

>> Read more trending news

The Prince of Wales will be attending the Diana Legacy Awards ceremony in London. He is expected to give a speech, according to Kensington Palace, CNN reported. Prince William will also be handing out awards, People Magazine reported.

Prince William is expected to attend the awards ceremony by himself as his wife, Kate Middleton continues to recover from her abdominal surgery that took place in January, Entertainment Tonight reported.

The Duke of Sussex will be joining the event from his house in Montecito, California, Entertainment Tonight reported. Prince Harry is expected to speak with the honorees in a video meeting, People Magazine reported.

The brothers have appeared together at some royal events including the death of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III’s coronation, CNN reported.

The Diana Legacy Awards take place every other year, according to CNN. It was created to recognize young leaders.

The Diana Legacy Awards were created about two years after Princess Diana died, People Magazine reported. She was killed in a car crash in 1997.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Celebrities attend King Charles III coronation LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Lionel Richie arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (GARETH CATTERMOLE/Getty Images)

© 2024 Cox Media Group