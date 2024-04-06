Procter & Gamble recalls 8.2 million bags of Tide, other laundry pods due to faulty packaging

Laundry pod recall Procter & Gamble on Friday, April 5, 2024, recalled more than 8.2 bags of laundry pods due to faulty packaging. The recall involves Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent pods packaged in flexible film bags. (Business Wire via Proctor & Gamble)

Authorities have announced a recall of more than 8.2 million packages of laundry detergent pods due to faulty packaging that could allow children access to the pods inside.

The recall involves Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent pods packaged in flexible film bags. The recall applies predominantly to bags distributed in the United States, the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission reported on Friday.

About 56,741 packages of the products were sold in Canada, according to Procter & Gamble and the CPSC.

“The outer packaging meant to prevent access to the contents can split open near the zipper track, posing a risk of serious injury to children and other vulnerable populations if the contents of the laundry detergent packets are ingested, as well as posing a risk of skin or eye injuries,” the CPSC announcement states. “Ingestion of a large quantity of any surfactant-containing household cleaning products can cause death among individuals with underlying health issues.”

Procter & Gamble reported that there have been no reported injuries associated with the packaging issue. The company has received a total of four reports of children accessing the laundry pods.

The affected bags, which contain between 12 and 39 pods per bag, were sold from September 2023 to the present day at stores that include Big Lots, CVS, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Target and Walmart. They were also sold online at Amazon.com, as well as other websites.

Customers who are concerned about the products in their home should compare the lot number on the bottom of the package to the list of lot numbers on the Procter & Gamble website.

Officials said consumers who have the recalled products in their home should immediately secure the bags out of sight and out of the reach of children. Procter & Gamble is offering a full refund, as well as a free replacement child-resistant bag in which to store the remaining pods.

Consumers can also receive a cabinet lock for securing their laundry materials, the commission news release said.

