QB Aaron Rodgers knocked out of game during first regular-season series with Jets

Injured: Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) was injured after being sacked by Buffalo's Leonard Floyd during the first quarter of Monday night's game. (Elsa/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — This was not the way Aaron Rodgers wanted to start his regular-season debut with the New York Jets.

Rodgers, 38, making his first start with the Jets after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, was injured and knocked out of the game during New York’s first series against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, NBC Sports reported.

The four-time NFL MVP was sacked by Buffalo defensive lineman Leonard Floyd with 11:40 left in the first quarter. It was Rodgers’ fourth snap of the game, and the sack was good for a 10-yard loss.

X-rays were negative, but Rodgers was sidelined for the rest of the game.

On two of the previous plays, Rodgers had been pressured by Buffalo’s defense.

Aaron Rodgers was injured and helped off the field on the first Jets drive vs. the Bills. pic.twitter.com/vtKHRW566V — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023

Rodgers remained down on the field after being sacked by Floyd. He was attended to on the field and then was led to the sidelines by members of the Jets medical staff,

Rodgers attempted one pass during his first series, which was incomplete.

QB Aaron Rodgers (ankle) is questionable to return #BUFvsNYJ — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 12, 2023

The nature and extent of Rodgers’ injury was unclear. In a tweet, the Jets said that Rodgers had suffered an ankle injury was questionable to return to the game.

Zach Wilson replaced Rodgers at quarterback, NBC Sports reported.