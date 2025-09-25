Recall alert: 1.29M Oster countertop ovens recalled

More than 1.29 million countertop ovens were recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than a million countertop ovens.

The recall involves 1.29 million Oster French Door Countertop Ovens because the doors can unexpectedly close and burn someone.

The doors are made of glass with metal handles and are spring-loaded.

There have been 95 reports of the doors closing unexpectedly and someone getting burned. In two cases, the burns were second-degree.

The following model numbers are subject to recall:

TSSTTVFDXL

TSSTTVFDDG

TSSTTVFDMAF

TSSTTVFDDAF

The model numbers can be found on a label on the backside of the oven and the original packaging.

They were sold at Bed Bath and Beyond, Costco, Walmart and other stores nationwide, as well as Amazon and Overstock from August 2015 to July 2025 for between $140 and $250.

The CPSC said to stop using the ovens and contact Sunbeam Products Inc. for a free repair kit.

If you have the recalled ovens, contact Sunbeam at 800-334-0759 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET weekdays or online.

©2025 Cox Media Group