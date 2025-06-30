Recall alert: 143K pounds of bologna recalled due to misbranding

Bologna
Recall alert The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall of more than 143,000 pounds of bologna. (USDA FSIS)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced 143,416 pounds of bologna made by Gaiser’s European Style Provisions, Inc.

Read more trending news

The bologna was recalled due to misbranding and had meat or poultry that was not declared on the labels.

The products were made between March 20 and June 20 under the following brands, with the specific issue listed after the name:

  • Family Tree Bologna Veal, undeclared pork
  • Babushka’s Recipe Chicken Bologna, undeclared pork
  • Fancy Bologna, undeclared beef and chicken
  • Gaisers Russian Brand Doktorskaya Bologna, undeclared beef
  • Gaisers Bologna Veal, undeclared chicken and pork
  • Gaisers Turkey Bologna, undeclared chicken and pork
  • Chicken Bologna Kypoyka Paba, undeclared pork

The items have EST. 5385 inside the USDA mark of inspection, the agency said.

They were distributed to wholesalers and retailers nationwide.

If you have the recalled bologna, you should not eat it. Restaurants and other businesses and organizations are being told not to serve them. The bologna should be either thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

For more information, contact Gaiser’s European Style Provisions Inc. at 908-686-3421 or by email.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!