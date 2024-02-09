Recall alert: 16.9K children’s bathrobes recalled due to possible burn hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 16,900 Lolanta children’s hooded flannel bathrobes due to a possible burn hazard and violation of flammability regulations.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The bathrobes were sold by Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce.

The recall impacts the dinosaur and shark style 100% polyester hooded children’s bathrobes, according to the CPSC.

The dinosaur-style bathrobes were sold in green, red and orange. The shark-style bathrobes were sold in blue, pink, yellow and gray. The bathrobes were sold in sizes 2-3 years, 3-5 years and 6-8 years.

If you own one of the recalled children’s bathrobes, the CPSC recommends you stop using them and reach out to Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce for a full refund. You can also destroy the bathrobes by cutting them in half and emailing a photo to business@lolanta.com for a full refund.

The CPSC said the recall is because there is a burn hazard and violation of flammability regulations. No injuries have been reported.

The bathrobes were sold at lolanta.com and on Amazon from Jan. 2021 through Oct. 2023 for about $30.

If you are looking for more information about the recall, you can contact Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce by email at business@lolanta.com or on their website.

