Recall alert: 20K Mercedes recalled; brake hose can leak

Mercedes Benz logo dealership sign
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: More than 20,300 Mercedes have been recalled over a problem with the cars' brake lines. (Sylvain Robin/OceanProd - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

More than 20,300 Mercedes vehicles have been recalled over an issue with their brake hoses.

Read more trending news

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the front brake hose can rupture and leak fluid, increasing the length of space needed to stop the car.

The recall affects the following makes and model years:

  • 2021 to 2022 S 500, Maybach S 580 4MATIC
  • 2021 to 2023 S 580 4MATIC
  • 2022 S 680 4MATIC
  • 2023 S 580e 4MATIC

Dealers will replace the recalled vehicle’s brake hoses for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners of the affected cars will get letters in the mail after April 25 but can contact Mercedes directly at 800-367-6372,

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!