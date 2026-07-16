Recall alert: 211K children’s sandals sold at Target recalled for choking hazards

Sandal
Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of 211,000 children's sandals sold at Target. (CPSC)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 211,000 children’s sandals because of a choking hazard.

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The recall affects Cat & Jack sandals sold by Target. They are tan with two raffia straps, gold buckles and plastic pearls. They came in sizes 5T to 12T

They were sold from January to May for about $20.

The shoes’ pearls can come off. Target has received 23 reports of them falling off, but no injuries have been reported.

You should not use them and contact Target for a refund. You will have to return them to stores or by mail with a prepaid label.

For more information, call Target at 800-591-3869 or visit the company’s website.

©2026 Cox Media Group

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