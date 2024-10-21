Recall alert: 31K Ram 1500 Classics recalled; trailer tow rearview mirror glass could fall off

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: More than 31,000 Ram 1500 Classics have been recalled over an issue with a tow mirror. (Sylvain Robin/OceanProd - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Chrysler recalled more than 31,600 Ram 1500 Classic trucks because their tow rearview mirror glass could detach.

The recall affects some 2020 through 2023 trucks equipped with heated trailer tow rearview mirrors, the National Highway Traffic Administration said.

The glass may detach from the driver’s side mirror.

Dealers will replace the glass for free.

Owners of the recalled trucks will get letters in the mail after Dec. 5, but can call FCA at 800-853-1403. The company’s recall number is 86B, the NHTSA said.

