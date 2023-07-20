Recall alert: 346K kids cups recalled due to lead levels

Recall alert The CPSC said that about 346,000 Cupkin stainless steel cups are being recalled. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 346,000 children’s stainless steel cups.

The CPSC said the Cupkin double-walled stainless steel children’s cups have higher levels of lead than the federal lead content ban allows.

The recalled cups came in 8 and 12-ounce sizes and were sold in pairs. They were sold in a variety of color combinations with a matching straw: blue and green, pink and purple, blue and gray, peach and teal, black and white, coral and yellow, green and pink, polignac and potpourri, brown and peach, rust and salmon, aqua and periwinkle, and cobalt and mint.

The cups have “Cupkin” printed on the front bottom.

They were made by Soojimus and sold on Amazon and Cupkin.com from January 2018 to March 2023 for about $20, the CPSC said.

The cups should be taken away from children and owners can call Soojimus 888-721-0096 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT or email the company for a refund.

The recall information can also be found on the Cupkin website.

