Recall alert: 46K Homedics massagers recalled due to fire, burn hazards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 46,000 massagers.

The Therapist Select Percussion Personal Massagers made by Homedics have been recalled because they can overheat while charging, posing a fire or burn hazard.

In addition to the 46,000 massagers recalled in the U.S., another 41,000 were recalled in Canada.

The massagers have a 120 VAC, 60 HZ power cord. HoMedics is on the side of the item, which has four interchangeable ends. Only ones made through the end of 2022 are part of the recall and the manufacturing date can be found on a sticker on the underside of the barrier. The first two digits are for the week of the year they were made while the last two digits are for the year, the CPSC said.

They were sold at various stores including Macy’s, Lowe’s, and Home Depot and online from September 2020 through November 2023 for about $100.

Consumers should not use or charge the massager and contact the company for instructions on how to get a full refund or credit toward a new product.

For more information, you can call Homedics at 800-466-3342 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or visit the company’s website.

