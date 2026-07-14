Recall alert: 541K Subarus recalled over incorrect GAWR labels

Subaru recalled 541,237 vehicles over incorrect labels.

[ Read more trending news ]

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) label is incorrect.

The recall affects some 2026 Crosstrek Hybrids, 2025-2026 Forester Hybrids and Foresters, as well as 2019-2026 Acents.

The automaker will send new certification labels to owners, or dealers can install them for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners will receive two mailings. One will be sent on Aug. 25 to alert them to the issue, and a second will be sent when the remedy is available.

For more information, owners can contact Subaru at 844-373-6614. The company’s internal recall number is WRH-26.

©2026 Cox Media Group