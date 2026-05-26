Recall alert: 59K Hondas recalled over camera issue

FILE PHOTO: Honda has recalled 59,887 vehicles due to a problem with their backup cameras.

Honda has recalled 59,887 vehicles because of a problem with their backup cameras.

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The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the recall affects some 2024-2025 Honda Prologue and 2024 Acura ZDX vehicles.

The camera screens may display a distorted or blank image.

Dealers will replace the rearview cameras for free.

Owners will get two letters about the problem. The first will be sent on July 6, while the second will be sent once the repairs are available, the NHTSA said.

For more information, owners can contact Honda at 888-234-2138. The company’s internal recall numbers are DO5 and RO6.

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