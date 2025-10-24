Recall alert: 63K Cybertrucks recalled, lights are too bright

Cybertrucks
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: More than 63,600 Cybertrucks are being recalled. (GARRY SPENCER/Dolores Harvey - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tens of thousands of Cybertrucks are being recalled because their parking lights may be too bright and reduce the visibility for oncoming drivers.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the recall affects 63,619 Cybertrucks in the 2024 to 2026 model years.

The vehicle controller software may allow the front parking lights to be too bright, exceeding the maximum light output, the NHTSA said.

The recalled trucks are running an operating software version before 2025.38.3.

Tesla released an over-the-air software update to correct the issue, but owners will receive a letter alerting them to the issue after Dec. 13.

Owners can call Tesla at 877-798-3752 for more information. The company’s internal recall number is SB-25-00-008.

