Recall alert: 680K bicycle cranksets recalled due to crash hazard The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 680,000 cranksets for bicycles due to crash hazard. (Consumer Product Safety Commission /Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 680,000 cranksets for bicycles due to crash hazard.

>> Read more trending news

The CPSC said the cranksets were made by Shimano. They are called 11-Speed Bonded Hollowtech II Road Cranksets.

The recall involves Shimano Ultegra FC-6800, Dura-Ace FC-9000, Ultegra FC-R8000, Dura-Ace FC-R9100 and FC-R9100P that were made before July 2019, the CPSC said.

The crankset is a part of a bicycle where the chain and pedals attach for pedaling, the CPSC said. The recalled models have “Ultegra” or “Dura Ace” logos on the arm.

They also have a two letter production code on the back of the arm: KF, KG, KH, KI, KJ, KK, KL, LA, LB, LC, LD, LE, LF, LG, LH, LI, LJ, LK, LL, MA, MB, MC, MD, ME, MF, MG, MH, MI, MJ, MK, ML, NA, NB, NC, ND, NE, NF, NG, NH, NI, NJ, NK, NL, OA, OB, OC, OD, OE, OF, OG, OH, OI, OJ, OK, OL, PA, PB, PC, PD, PE, PF, PG, PH, PI, PJ, PK, PL, QA, QB, QC, QD, QE, QF, QG, QH, QI, QJ, QK, QL, RA, RB, RC, RD, RE, and RF.

The cranksets have been recalled because parts of the crank can separate and break, according to the CPSC. This leads to a possible crash hazard.

Around 4,519 incidents have been reported including six injuries. the CPSC said the injuries have included fractures, joint displacement and cuts.

The cranksets were sold nationwide at bicycle stores from Jan. 2012 through Aug. 2023 for between $270 and $1,500.

If you have a bicycle with a recalled crankset, the CPSC recommends you stop using it if it was manufactures before July 1, 2019 and call Shimano to get a free crankset inspection. Those who have signs of bonding separation during the inspection will get a free replacement crankset as well as installation.

To contact Shimano, you can call them at 844-776-0315 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST Monday through Friday or online.

©2023 Cox Media Group