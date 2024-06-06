Recall alert: 68,500 Kawasaki mower motors recalled

tractors and mowers

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of Kawasaki engines used in several brands of mowers. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of 68,500 Kawasaki engines that are used in tractors and mowers sold under the name brands such as Cub Cadet, John Deere and Kubota among others.

Read more trending news

The CPSC said the engines can overheat and could burn a user.

The following 2021 to 2023 model-year engines are part of the recall:

  • FJ400D
  • FS600V
  • FS651V
  • FX691V
  • FX730V
  • FX801V
  • FX850V
  • FXT00V

The model and serial number are found on the engine fan housing.

Kawasaki has listed all the serial numbers that are part of the recall on the company’s website.

The following brands and models have the recalled motors.

Bad Boy Mowers

  • Rebel BRB54FX850
  • Rebel BRB6135KA
  • Rebel BRB61FX850
  • Rebel BRB7235KA
  • Revolt BRV54FX850
  • Revolt BRV61FX850
  • Rogue BRG5435KA
  • Rogue BRG6135KA
  • Rogue BRG61RD35KA
  • Rogue BRG72RD35KA

BigDog

  • Stout MP

Bobcat

  • ZT6000
  • ZT6100
  • ZT7000

Cub Cadet

  • ZTX-6

Hustler

  • FasTrak SDX

John Deere

  • Z760R (mower)
  • Gator TX 4x2 (utility vehicle)
  • Gator TS 4x2 (utility vehicle model)
  • X350R
  • X350
  • X354
  • X370

Kubota

  • Z726XKW

For more information, you can call Kawasaki at 866-836-4463 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or visit the company’s website.

Latest recalls:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!