Recall alert: 78K sauna blankets recalled, could burn users

Lifepro has recalled 78,000 sauna blankets because they can overheat and potentially burn a person.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall affects Bioremedy Infrared Sauna Blankets.

They have the following model numbers:

LP-BRMDYL-BLK

LP-BRMDYL-GRY

LP-BRMDYR-BLK

LP-BRMDYR-GRY

LP-BRMDYR-BLU

LP-BRMDYR-PNK

LP-BRMDYR-PRPL

Only the blankets with a control pad with a gray face are part of the recall.

They were sold online at Lifepro, Amazon, Walmart, QVC and Dick’s Sporting Goods websites from September 2022 to June 2025 for between $179 and $199.

If you have the sauna blankets, you should not use them and unplug them, then visit the company’s website for instructions on how to get a replacement blanket.

For more information, call Lifepro at 888-491-1690, email or visit the company’s website.

©2025 Cox Media Group