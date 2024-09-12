Recall alert: 866K spa pumps recalled

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of 866,000 spa pumps. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 866,000 spa pumps.

The AirJet and HydroJet pumps can overheat and cause the plastic housing to catch fire, the CPSC said.

There were at least three fires that were linked to the pumps. One resulted in a death. Another caused significant property damage.

The pumps were sold separately or in a package with an inflatable spa liner online at such retailers as Walmart, Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, QVC, RuralKing, Spreetail, Bestway USA and in stores nationwide from May 2021 through May 2024 for between $400 and $790.

Only specific models are part of the recall:

  • P05332
  • P05339
  • P05711
  • P05807
  • P07000
  • P07001
  • P05511
  • P07034
  • P07572

The model and “Bestway” are printed on a label on the side or back of the pump.

Owners are being told to stop using them immediately and to contact Bestway to get a free replacement or a refund in the amount of $100 for an AirJet or $189 for a HydroJet.

For more information, contact Bestway at 888-943-2396 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online.

