Recall alert: ABC Trading recalls light-up shot glasses over battery ingestion concerns

ABC Trading Inc. is recalling approximately 2,900 units of a light-up shot glasses because they may pose a hazard, as children could ingest its button-cell batteries.

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According to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday, the WSDZ Light-Up Glasses violate the mandatory standard for consumer products with button cell and coin batteries.

The agency said the batteries could be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard.

The recalled plastic glasses are clear and have three button cell batteries in a compartment that power LED lights when the button on the underside of the glass is pushed. The glasses were sold individually and in packs of 24 glasses.

The CPSC also said the product does have the warnings required under Reese’s Law . When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death, the agency said.

According to the notice, consumers should stop using the glasses immediately, keep them away from children and properly dispose of the batteries.

ABC Trading is offering a full refund. Consumers must send a photo of the product in the trash to recallabc@gmail.com. More information is available at www.abctradinginc.com/recall-2. Consumers can also call the company at ​​​​​​​​323-581-3688 from 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday,

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