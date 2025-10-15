Recall alert: Ben’s Original recalls some rice sold at Target, Amazon, others due to stones

Rice bags on store shelves
Recall alert Ben's Original has recalled three types of rice because small, naturally occurring stones may be present. (Jammer Gene - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Ben’s Original has recalled some rice products because of stones that originated from the rice farm.

The Food and Drug Administration said the small, naturally occurring stones could pose a risk to a person’s mouth or digestive tract if eaten.

Only one batch code and the best by date 8/2026 are affected, but three varieties are part of the recall.

The recalled products are:

Ben’s Original Ready Rice Long Grain White Rice

  • Batch code 533ELGRV22
  • Batch code 533ALGRV22, sold by HEB

Ben’s Original Ready Rice Whole Grain Brown Rice

  • Batch code 534AMGRV22, sold by Target
  • Batch code 534BMGRV22
  • Batch code 534DMGRV22, sold by HEB

Ben’s Original Ready Rice Long Grain & Wild Rice

  • Batch code 533BMGRV22
  • Batch code 533CLGRV22, sold by United Markets
  • Batch code 533CMGRV22, sold by HEB, Amazon, Piggly Wiggly

The FDA said that the issue was isolated to these specific batches, but there have been no reports of injury or illness.

If you have the recalled rice, you should not eat it and call Ben’s Original Customer Care to initiate a return or to have any questions answered. The company can be contacted at 800-548-6253.

