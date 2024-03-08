Recall alert: Cheese recalled over listeria concerns

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Shredded cheese is being recalled, but despite some reports, it is not the cheese that regular consumers can buy, instead it is sold to food service groups. (skhoward/Getty Images)

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of cheese, but while it is under the Sargento brand, it is not the cheese that you can buy at a grocery store.

The recall affects 11 types of shredded cheese that were processed on the same equipment as Rizo-Lopez Foods products or items supplied by that company, The Washington Post reported.

Rizo-Lopez had been part of an earlier recall due to listeria.

Sargento had been in a partnership with Rizo-Lopez but has since ended that deal, The Washington Post reported.

The Sargento recall involves cheese that was sold in 15 states to food service groups only, not the products that are sold directly to consumers.

“The Wisconsin-based company has confirmed that Sargento-branded product is not affected,” Sargento said in a statement, clarifying other outlets’ reporting of the recall, adding, “This recall did not impact Sargento-branded products.”

The recalled cheese was sold to food service groups in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

They have best buy dates between March and June 2024.

The complete list can be found on the FDA’s website.





