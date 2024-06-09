Recall alert: Costco recalls some Tillamook cheese slices due to possible plastic pieces

Cheese recall: Costco is recalling 32-ounce twin-pack packages of Tillamook Colby Jack and Tillamook Monterey Jack after reports of possible plastic found in the item. (Cris C. - stock.adobe.com)

Costco is recalling 32-ounce twin-pack packages of Tillamook Colby Jack and Tillamook Monterey Jack after reports of possible plastic found in the item.

Costco made the announcement about the voluntary recall in a letter to customers last week. According to USA Today, it was because of “gray and black plastic pieces that may be present in a limited quantity” in some of its Tillamook cheese slices.

The recall affects 32-ounce twin-packs of Tillamook Colby Jack and Monterey Jack cheese slices that were purchased from May 9 through May 31, KTLA reported. The best-by date is listed as Oct. 22, 2024, USA Today reported.

It’s not clear which locations got the product affected by the recall, but it includes stores in the Northwest region like Washington, Oregon, Northern California, Montana and Idaho, USA Today reported.

“In an abundance of caution and as part of our commitment to product quality and safety at the highest levels, we are voluntarily taking action to remove this product from the marketplace,” Costco said, according to KOIN.

“Through standard food safety and quality processes, Tillamook has identified a very small quantity of gray and black plastic pieces that may be present in a limited quantity of Monterey Jack Cheese that is included in the 32-ounce package of Tillamook Monterey Jack and Tillamook Colby Jack cheese slice,” Costco said in a letter obtained by KTLA.

If you still have the product, it is recommended not to eat it and bring it back to your local Costco store, the news outlet reported. KOIN reported that you will get a full refund.

More information about the recall or other recalls at Costco can be found on Costco’s website.

