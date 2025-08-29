Recall alert: Eggs linked to Salmonella outbreak

Eggs are being linked to a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened people in 14 states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said eggs distributed in California and Nevada are linked to a multi-state Salmonella outbreak.

The CDC said eggs distributed by Country Eggs, LLC may be making people ill in 14 states.

Eighty people have fallen ill, with 18 of them having to be hospitalized. There have been no deaths. The CDC said there are likely more people that had been sickened and the outbreak may not be limited to the following states:

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Iowa

Minnesota

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Washington

California has the largest number of cases, according to the CDC.

The age range of people who have been sickened is from 1 year old to 91, with the median age of 29, the CDC said.

There is a sub-cluster, meaning “a group of unrelated sick people who all ate at the same location or event," connected to four restaurants, but the CDC did not specify where those businesses were.

Country Eggs, LLC, recalled large brown cage-free “sunshine yolks” or “omega-3 golden yolks” eggs.

They were distributed from June 16, 2025, to July 9, 2025, the CDC said.

The eggs were sold under the brands: Nagatoshi Produce, Misuho and Nijiya Markets with carton code CA 7695 and sell by dates of July 1 to Sept. 18. A food service carton was sold as Country Eggs Large Brown Sunshine Yolks with the same sell-by dates.

If you have the recalled eggs, do not eat them and either throw them away or return them.

Make sure you sanitize services that came in contact with the recalled eggs.

If you have any of the symptoms of Salmonella illness, including diarrhea with high fever, bloody diarrhea, diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving, vomiting so badly you cannot keep liquids down and/or dehydration, call a doctor, the CDC said.

Other symptoms include stomach cramps.

The symptoms can begin anywhere from 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed, with most people recovering without treatment anywhere from 4 to 7 days, the CDC said.

Children under 5 and adults over 65, as well as those with weakened immune systems, may have more severe reactions requiring hospitalization.

