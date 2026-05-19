Recall alert: Kroger Homestyle Cheese Garlic Croutons recalled over salmonella concerns

Kroger Homestyle Cheese Garlic Croutons are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. — A California company is recalling certain lots of croutons sold at Kroger supermarkets over concerns that they may pose a risk for salmonella contamination.

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According to a news release issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday, Sugar Foods LLC is recalling certain lots of Kroger Homestyle Cheese Garlic Croutons sold in 5-ounce pouches.

The products were distributed between March 7, 2026, and April 7, 2026, to Kroger stores located in 17 states. The states include Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia.

Sugar Foods Issues Recall of Specific Lots of Kroger Homestyle Cheese Garlic Croutons Due to Possible Health Risk https://t.co/vtxG5JCWJX pic.twitter.com/UqMOS38vxn — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) May 19, 2026

Sugar Foods said in the news release that the potential contamination is linked to milk powder provided by California Dairies Inc.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and because this milk powder was used in a seasoning ingredient supplied to Sugar Foods, the company is initiating this recall,” the company said in its announcement. “Sugar Foods is recalling this product based on the ingredient supplier’s recall.”

No illnesses have been reported, the FDA said.

The pouches were sold under the UPC Code 0 11110 81353 4 and had nine “best by” dates:

Feb. 17, 2027

Feb. 18, 2027

Feb. 27, 2027

Feb. 28, 2027

March 6, 2027

March 9, 2027

March 21, 2027

April 1, 2027

April 7, 2027

Consumers who purchased one of the recalled crouton lots and have questions may contact Sugar Foods LLC at 332-240-6676 seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

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