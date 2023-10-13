Recall alert: More than 13K children play tents recalled due to choking, laceration hazards The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 13,250 the FORT children’s play tents due to choking and laceration hazards. (The Consumer Product Safety Commission /The Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 13,250 the FORT children’s play tents due to choking and laceration hazards.

The magnets that connect multiple pieces of the play tens can become dislodged from their pouches, the CPSC said.

The tents are made up of 12 cushions which are made from polyurethane foam in different shapes including squares, rectangles, half-moons, triangles and arches, the CPSC said. The shapes are covered with a durable synthetic leather fabric.

The recalled tens were sold in 12 different colors. They are 30 inches high and 26 inches wide when they are put together.

The CPSC is urging consumers to dispose of the recalled tents and not to resell or donate them.

The firm that makes the product is no longer in business so there is no remedy, the CPSC said.

There have been about 17 reports of loose or broken magnets associated with the recalled tents. The CPSC said that two adults were cut and a child’s finger was pinched as a result.

The tents were sold online at www.getthefort.com and www.zulily.com from July 2021 through Nov. 2022 for about $200 and $400.

For more information, you can contact the CPSC at 800-638-2272.

