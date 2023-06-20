Recall alert: Nearly 1 million Fords recalled because of owner’s manual omission

Fords recalled over manual error The owner's manual for 37 configurations of Ford and Lincoln models does not have instructions for adjusting and removing head restraints. (Fard Abdul Saleem Muhammad/Getty Images)

Ford has issued a recall affecting nearly 1 million trucks due to an omission in their owner’s manuals.

The manuals were shipped with 979,797 Fords and Lincolns, including 37 configurations and models.

The models include the 2018-2023 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs with third-row seating and 2019-2023 regular cab F-Series Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, and F-600 SuperCab trucks with three-passenger front bench seats.

The recall was issued because the manuals do not “include instructions for adjusting or removing certain head restraints.” Those instructions are required by federal regulations.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall report, the missing information was due to “human error.”

The missing information will be mailed to vehicle owners with “instructions to place the provided addendums in the glovebox with the other owner’s information guides.”

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

If owners with questions about the recall can contact a dealer or Ford’s hotline at 1-866-436-7332 to find out if their vehicles are included on the list.

