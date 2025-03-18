Recall alert: Nestlé recalls Lean Cuisine, Stouffer’s meals for ‘foreign material’

Nestlé recalled three Lean Cuisine and one Stouffer's mean over a foreign material.

Nestlé USA recalled a limited quantity of Lean Cuisine and Stouffer’s meals because of potential foreign materials in the food.

The company said there could be a “wood-like” material in several dishes.

These are the only products that are part of the recall:

Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli

4261595912 - OCT2025

4283595912 - NOV2025

4356595912 - JAN2026

5018595912 - FEB2026

5038595912 - MAR2026

Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli

4311595912 - DEC2025

5002595912 - FEB2026

5037595912 - MAR2026

5064595912 - APR2026

Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry

4214595511 - SEPT2025

Stouffer’s Party Size Chicken Lasagna

4262595915 - OCT2025

4351595915 - JAN2026

5051595915 - MAR2026

5052595915 - MAR2026

They were produced between August 2024 and March 2025 and distributed nationwide between September 2024 and March 2025.

No other Lean Cuisine or Stouffer’s items were recalled.

If you have the recalled meals, do not eat them and return them to the place of purchase for a refund or replacement.

For more information, call Nestlé USA at 800-681-7676 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

©2025 Cox Media Group