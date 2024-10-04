Recall alert: Tesla recalls 27K Cybertrucks

Two Cybertrucks in a driveway

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Tesla has announced a Cybertruck recall. This is the fifth recall for the futuristic truck. (logoboom - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tesla has once again recalled its Cybertrucks. This is the fifth time the futuristic truck has been recalled since it became available in November.

Read more trending news

The recall affects more than 27,000 trucks. The Associated Press reported the truck’s rearview camera may not turn on when shifting into reverse. It may take up to 8 seconds for the image to appear. The federal government requires the image to appear within 2 seconds.

The company released a software update to correct the issue and Cybertruck owners will receive letters in the mail after Nov. 25 alerting them to the issue.

Owners can contact Tesla directly at 877-798-3752 if they have questions.

The Cybertruck was released two years behind schedule and has had several issues including problems with trim pieces and windshield wiper that would not function. There was also an April recall for some vehicles because the accelerator could stick, Tesla said in a release.

There was also a recall for 2.2 million Teslas including the truck when it was found the letters on warning lights were too small and could not be read, CNN reported.

To see if your Tesla is affected by any recall, enter your 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number on the company’s service website.

Latest recalls:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!