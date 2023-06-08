Recall alert: Trader Joe’s recalls instant cold brew coffee

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Trader Joe’s has announced the recall of some of its instant cold brew coffee.

The reason: the coffee supplier said it may contain glass.

The items have SKU number 67436 and expiration dates of 6/13/2024, 11/26/2024 or 12/30/2024.

The coffee has already been removed from store shelves, but it may still be in pantries or have been donated.

If you have Trader Joe’s Instant Cold Brew Coffee with the above date codes, you’re being told not to use it and either discard it or return it to the store for a refund.

For more information, call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at 626-599-3817, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT or contact the company via email.

