Recall alert: Volkswagen recalls 356K Audis because of software error affecting cameras

Audi logo on a steering wheel
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen has recalled more than 356,000 Audi vehicles. (PedroHenrique - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced another recall affecting rearview cameras.

Read more trending news

This time, it is Volkswagen that is recalling more than 356,600 Audi vehicles over a software error that may prevent the camera from displaying an image.

The NHTSA said that the following vehicles are part of the recall, model years affected are in parentheses after the model:

  • A6 (2019-2025)
  • A6 Allroad (2020-2026)
  • A7 (2019-2025)
  • A8 (2019-2026)
  • E-Tron (2019-2024)
  • E-Tron GT (2022-2026)
  • E-Tron Sportback (2020-2024)
  • Q7 (2020-2026)
  • Q8 (2019-2026)
  • RS 6 Avant (2021-2016)
  • RS 7 (2021-2026)
  • RS E-Tron GT (2022-2026)
  • RS Q8 (2020-2026)
  • S6 (2020-2025)
  • S7 (2020-2025)
  • S8 (2020-2026)
  • SQ7 (2020-2026)
  • SQ8 (2020-2026)

Dealers will update the vehicles’ software for free, with owners getting letters in the mail after Feb. 17 alerting them to the issue, the NHTSA said.

Owners can also call Audi at 800-253-2834 for more information or search their vehicle identification number on the NHTSA website. The company’s internal recall number is 90TV.

Latest recalls:

©2026 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy