Canisters of whipped cream sold at Costco last month have been voluntarily recalled by the manufacturer.

Canisters of whipped cream sold at Costco stores in 12 states are being voluntarily recalled because a batch may contain “a cleaning chemical.”

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According to a notice posted on Nov. 7 by Alamance Foods, the manufacturer, containers of Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream sold between Oct. 11 and 31 were affected.

Alamance Foods reported hearing from customers who said they had detected “a chemical smell and taste,” but added there had been no reports of “serious adverse effects requiring medical care.” The products were being recalled “out of an abundance of caution,” Denise Kuhn, the director of compliance at Alamance Foods, Inc., said in a statement.

The North Carolina-based company did not say how the contamination occurred, The Washington Post reported.

According to the notice, the whipped cream, which had a “best by” date of April 2, 2027, was sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

The product was sold in three-pack packages of 15-ounce canisters, and the time stamps on the recalled cans are 00:35-02:45, the notice stated. The item code for the cans is AC50.

Costco is urging customers who have the affected product to stop using it, adding that they can return it to the outlet for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can email Alamance Foods at customer.care@alamancefood.com, the company said.

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