Record producer David Guetta, girlfriend Jessica Ledon welcome first baby together

Baby has arrived: Jessica Ledon and David Guetta, shown at last month's Grammy Awards, announced the birth of their first child together in a social media post on Sunday. (Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Record producer-disc jockey David Guetta and his girlfriend, actress Jessica Ledon, revealed the birth of their first child together.

The two-time Grammy Award winner, 56, and Ledon, 32, made the announcement on Sunday in a joint Instagram post on Sunday, People reported.

“Love is in the air,” the couple wrote. “Welcome Cyan.”

Guetta shares son, Tim Elvis, 19, and daughter, Angie, 16, with his ex-wife, Cathy Lobé, E! Online reported.

The couple announced they were expecting a child in November 2023, when they walked the Latin Grammys red carpet, according to People.

They followed up with an Instagram post, telling their followers that the baby’s arrival was “the most important release of the year.”

They began dating in 2015, E! Online reported. The French DJ and record producer and the actress briefly separated in 2022 but reconciled, according to Entertainment Tonight.

