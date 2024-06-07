Red Lobster bankruptcy: New filings show which locations may be closed next

Red Lobster Mulls Possible Bankruptcy Filing Amid Debt And Rising Labor Costs FILE PHOTO: ROHNERT PARK, CALIFORNIA: Red Lobster has closed more than 50 of its restaurants nationwide as it considers filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. ( Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Weeks after Red Lobster announced it had filed for bankruptcy and shuttered scores of restaurants, the seafood chain said in court filings that it wants to close more locations.

According to the filings, Red Lobster wants to close several dozen more restaurants across the country. The company, which has more than $1 billion in debt and less than $30 million in cash on hand, plans to sell its business to its lenders, and, in turn, it will receive financing to stay afloat. Part of that plan includes closing some of its nearly 600 restaurants.

The following is a list of locations that are either already closed or are in danger of closing. The list was revealed in court filings last week. According to CNN, the locations could be shuttered if they can’t renegotiate their leases.

The list below contains some restaurants that closed in May.

Alabama

2620 McFarland Blvd. E, Tuscaloosa

Arizona

2500 S. Beulah Blvd., Flagstaff

7921 W. Bell Rd., Peoria

2810 North 75th Ave., Phoenix

5061 North Oracle Road, Tucson

1521 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Yuma

Arkansas

3885 N Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

7401 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith

4500 Central Avenue, Hot Springs

8407 W. Markham Street, Little Rock

California

6231 Sunrise Blvd, Citrus Heights

503 E. Calaveras Blvd., Milpitas

928 W. Huntington Ave., Monrovia

4095 Century Blvd, Pittsburg

1720 N Main Street, Salinas

195 E. Hospitality Lane, San Bernardino

2040 Aborn Road, San Jose

2283 W. March Lane, Stockton

1180 Admiral Callaghan Lane, Vallejo

Colorado

4925 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs

3301 S. College Ave., Fort Collins

2885 23rd Ave, Greeley

3306 N Elizabeth Street, Pueblo

Connecticut

320 Universal Drive North, North Haven

Delaware

309 Rocky Run Parkway, Talleyville

Florida

340 West SR 436, Altamonte Springs

2475 Highway 27 South, Clermont

26320 U.S. 19th North, Clearwater

2000 University Dr., Coral Springs

5950 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale

3801 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers

326 Miracle Strip Pkwy S.W., Fort Walton Beach

5690 Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee

6638 Lake Worth Road, Lake Worth

3706 North Road 98, Lakeland

10010 US Highway 441, Leesburg

2355 W. New Haven Ave., Melbourne

215 E Merritt Island Causeway, Merritt Island

11550 SW 88th St., Miami

13300 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami

32 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park

617 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando

9892 International Drive, Orlando

8003 Golden Sky Lane, Orlando

5110 N 9th Ave., Pensacola

8909 US Highway 19, Port Richey

2328 Commercial Way, Spring Hill

6151 34th Street North, St. Petersburg

11601 N. Dale Mabry, Tampa

3830 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages

2201 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., West Palm Beach

Georgia

2679 Adams Farm Dr., Columbus

6550 Tara Blvd, Jonesboro

700 Shorter Ave., Rome

2579 Cobb Parkway, Smyrna

Illinois

1604 N. State Road, Route 50, Bourbonnais

1901 N. Prospect Ave., Champaign

Indiana

1900 S. US 31 By-Pass, Kokomo

4353 Franklin Street, Michigan City

5400 National Road East, Richmond

Iowa

1100 Buckeye Ave., Ames

Kansas

9475 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park

1915 S Wanamaker Road, Topeka

Kentucky

4639 Outer Loop, Louisville

5151 Hinkleville Road, Paducah

Maryland

2314 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

Michigan

4109 Wilder Road, Bay City

3920 28th St., SE Kentwood

479 Telegraph Road, Waterford

Minnesota

1951 American Blvd. West, Bloomington

8900 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley

Mississippi

895 Barnes Crossing Road, Tupelo

Missouri

12235 Saint Charles Rock Rd, Bridgeton

3885 N Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

4328 Noland Rd, Independence

3131 Range Line Rd., Joplin

New Jersey

3003 Route 130 South, Delran

4411 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing

211 Route 17 S, Paramus

New York

2090 Bartow Ave., Bronx

801 Sunrise Highway, Copiague

295 E Fairmount Avenue, Lakewood

5 Times Square, Manhattan

750 Upper Glen Street, Queensbury

2220 Nesconset Highway, Stony Brook

North Carolina

1805 Walnut Street, Cary

304 A Western Blvd., Jacksonville

Ohio

6500 Miller Lane, Dayton

2340 Tiffin Ave., Findlay

1422 Reynolds Road, Maumee

255 Graff Road, S.E., New Philadelphia

7607 Day Drive, Parma

17227 Southpark Center, Strongsville

4990 Monroe St., Toledo

Pennsylvania

935 Wayne Ave, Chambersburg

425 W. DeKalb Pike, King of Prussia

4766 McKnight Rd., Pittsburgh

South Carolina

1270 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce

2080 Sam Rittenburg Blvd, Charleston

Tennessee

2131 Northgate Mall Dr, Chattanooga

Texas

3815 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

109 W. Anderson Lane, Austin

5825 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi

603 N. Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville

3056 Preston Road, Frisco

2760 S. Highway 6, Houston

5034 50th Street, Lubbock

7800 Bedford-euless Road, North Richland Hills

5815 N. Loop 1604 West, San Antonio

1381 S.W. Loop 410, San Antonio

17415 US 281 North, San Antonio

100 Ih 35 North, San Marcos

18446 Interstate 45 South, Shenandoah

3002 Saint Michael Drive, Texarkana

4401 Kemp Blvd., Wichita Falls

Virginia

555 S. Van Dorn Street, Alexandria

4115 Chesapeake Square Blvd, Chesapeake

10325 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax

3109 Spotsylvania Mall Drive, Fredericksburg

5400 National Road East, Richmond

8009 West Broad Street, Richmond

709 Independence Blvd., Virginia Beach

821 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach

Washington

4231 196th SW, Lynwood

3208 NW Randall Way, Silverdale

West Virginia

3705 Murdock Ave., Parkersburg









