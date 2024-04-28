Remains found in Missouri identified as young man who went missing in 2018 from Iowa

A turkey farmer in Missouri found human remains last week that were identified as belonging to a man who went missing in 2018 from Centerville, Iowa.

Remains found in Missouri identified as young man who went missing in 2018 from Iowa A turkey farmer in Missouri found human remains last week that were identified as belonging to a man who went missing in 2018 from Centerville, Iowa. (fotosr52 - stock.adobe.com)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MERCER COUNTY, Mo. — A turkey farmer in Missouri found human remains last week that were identified as belonging to a man who went missing in 2018 from Centerville, Iowa.

>> Read more trending news

Missouri State Highway Patrol said on Tuesday around 3 p.m., the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office asked for assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control after receiving a call from a turkey hunter who found human remains in private property.

The remains were found along the state line in Mercer County, KCCI reported.

A few days later, the remains were identified as Sebastian Tyrese Husted, authorities said.

He was reported missing by the Centerville, Iowa Police Department on Jan. 22, 2018, according to officials. He was 18 years old at the time, KCRG reported.

Husted’s cause of death remains under investigation, the news station reported. No information has been released yet saying if foul play was involved.

Husted reportedly got a ride to work with a co-worker to assist in cleaning a hog confinement farm in Lineville, Missouri, investigators told KCCI. Husted made it to work that day but never made it home.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!