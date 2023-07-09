Reports: Bob Huggins wants to be reinstated as West Virginia basketball coach

Bob Huggins: Bob Huggins said he wants his job back at West Virginia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MORGANTOWN, W.VA. — Former West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins is demanding to be reinstated or he will sue the university, according to published reports.

On Friday, an attorney representing Huggins, who resigned and retired as the Mountaineers’ coach on June 17 after a DUI arrest in Pittsburgh, wrote a letter to West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee, WBOY-TV reported.

According to the letter, which was written by attorney David A. Campbell, Huggins seeks “a correction of a clear breach of his employment agreement with WVU.”

The letter also claims that Huggins “never signed a resignation letter and never communicated a resignation to anyone at WVU.”

“To the contrary, we understand that the purported ‘resignation’ is incredibly based on a text message from Coach Huggins’ wife,” Campbell wrote, according to WCHS-TV.

The news was first reported by WV Metro News on Saturday.

University officials said the Hall of Fame coach did indeed resign and the university is moving on. In a response letter to Huggins’ attorney, West Virginia claims the Huggins statements are “factually inaccurate.”

“What is clear, however, is that on the evening of June 17, 2023, Mr. Huggins met with members of the men’s basketball staff and student-athletes to announce that he would no longer be coaching the team,” university officials wrote in response, according to WV Metro News. “The same evening at 9:38 p.m., following a series of written and verbal communications with Mr. (Rocky) Gianola, who was acting as his counsel, Mr. Huggins clearly communicated his resignation and retirement to the University in writing via email (not text message as asserted in your letter).”