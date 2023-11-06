Republican debate: Third GOP debate set for Wednesday in Miami

Republican Primary Debate set for Miami FILE PHOTO: SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy talks to reporters in the spin room following the FOX Business Republican Primary Debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on September 27, 2023 in Simi Valley, California. Seven presidential hopefuls squared off in the second Republican primary debate as former U.S. President Donald Trump, currently facing indictments in four locations, declined again to participate. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The third Republican presidential debate is set for Wednesday in Miami, and there will be some extra room on the stage.

According to 538, it appears four Republicans have qualified with a fifth right at the brink of getting onstage.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have met the new requirements to be onstage.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott’s spot on the stage is still in doubt on Monday morning, though his campaign says he’ll be there Wednesday.

The other candidate who has any chance to participate in the debate, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, needs either two national polls of 4 percent or better, or one national poll and one poll from a different early state at that support level.

To be included in the debate, candidates must:

Reach 4 percent in at least two national polls, or 4 percent in one national poll and two polls from the first four states voting in the GOP primary, each from separate states, meeting RNC criteria for survey inclusion;

Have at least 70,000 unique donors with at least 200 donors in at least 20 states and/or territories;

Sign a pledge promising to support the eventual Republican nominee.

The first debate in August saw eight candidates participating. The second debate had seven candidates.

Former Vice President Mike Pence dropped out of the race last week. Former President Donald Trump, the clear front-runner for the Republican nomination, will not participate in the debate.

On Monday, Trump was testifying in a New York courtroom, accused of inflating his net worth by as much as $3.6 billion a year.

The debate is set for the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. It will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. 8 p.m. ET.

The moderators will be NBC “Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt and “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker, along with Hugh Hewitt, host of “The Hugh Hewitt Show” on Salem Radio Network.