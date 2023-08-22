Rihanna, A$AP Rocky welcome second baby: reports

Baby news FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. TMZ reported that the couple welcomed their second child together. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

RZA has a new sibling. TMZ was the first to report that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their second baby.

Sources told TMZ, Entertainment Tonight and People magazine that the baby was born earlier this month.

The baby’s name has not been released, and reps for the couple have not confirmed the news. However, TMZ said the baby is a boy who was born in Los Angeles on Aug. 3 and his name starts with “R,” like his big brother.

“Rihanna and ASAP will spend the early days of parenthood out of the public eye and won’t make any immediate plans to debut the new baby,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. The person speculated that the birth announcement may come on Instagram, during her annual gala or through her Clara Lionel Foundation.

Rihanna unveiled her pregnancy as she performed during the Super Bowl halftime show in February. Her performance and outfit confirmed the rumors that had been swirling weeks before the big show, E! News reported.

The pregnancy announcement came only months after RZA Athelston Mayers was born on May 13, 2022, TMZ reported. He’s now 15 months old.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky relationship rumors began swirling in 2012, and they confirmed that they were a couple in 2021 with A$AP calling the “Lift Me Up” singer the love of his life in an interview with GQ.





