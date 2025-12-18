Rob Reiner murder: Medical examiner confirms multiple sharp force injuries found

Rob Reiner's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Rob Reiner death FILE PHOTO: Flowers rest on Rob Reiner's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. The LAPD confirmed that Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Brentwood home. Their son Nick has been arrested in connection to their deaths. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A medical examiner in California has released the cause of death for actor/director Rob Reiner and his wife, photographer Michele Reiner.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said the couple died from “multiple sharp force injuries,” CNN reported.

That matches what police sources said, The Associated Press reported.

The manner of death is listed as homicide. They were killed on Dec. 14, the same day they were found in their home.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office had said they were killed in the early hours on Sunday, according to the AP.

The Reiners were found by their daughter Romy around 3 p.m. PT in their master bedroom, CNN reported.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said during a news conference on Tuesday that the couple’s son, Nick Reiner, used a knife to kill his parents, KTLA reported. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances, which could bring the death penalty if convicted.

Rob Reiner death: Nick Reiner makes brief court appearance

Hochman has not yet decided if his office will pursue the death penalty, according to the AP.

An alleged motive has not been disclosed, but several reports said that Nick Reiner and his father had argued during a party hosted by Conan O’Brien the day before their deaths, KTLA reported.

