Robert De Niro’s daughter says her 19-year-old son died from ‘fentanyl laced pills’

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez dies FILE PHOTO: Actor Robert De Niro (L) and actress Drena De Niro attend the 19th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 1, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of Robert De Niro and son of Drena, has died. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images) (Mark Davis/Getty Images)

Robert De Niro’s daughter Drena says she knows what killed her 19-year-old son Leandro De Niro Rodriguez.

>> Read more trending news

Drena De Niro replied to a comment on Instagram saying “Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

She added, “So for all these people still [expletive] around selling and buying this [expletive], my son is gone forever.”

TMZ reported that Rodriguez was found dead at a New York apartment.

It was confirmed to The Associated Press by the New York City Police that “an 18-year-old male was found unconscious, unresponsive and was pronounced deceased by EMS on scene.” The Wall Street address given to the AP houses the Cipriani Club Residences. The conflicting age information was attributed by the AP to Rodriguez just recently turning 19.

The medical examiner has not released a cause of death, the AP reported.

Robert De Niro released a statement to CNN, saying “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo.” He added “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

©2023 Cox Media Group