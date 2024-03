‘Rust’ film armorer found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

Found guilty: Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the set of "Rust," was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. (Luis Sánchez Saturno-Pool/Getty Images)

SANTA FE, N.M. — A New Mexico jury on Wednesday convicted Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the “Rust” movie set when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally struck by a live round of ammunition fired from a prop gun held by actor Alec Baldwin two years ago.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty in the death of Halyna Hutchins. A jury in Santa Fe deliberated for 2 1/2 hours. She was acquitted of an additional charge of tampering with evidence.

Gutierrez-Reed, 26, faces up to 18 months in prison for her role in the death of Hutchins, the Los Angeles Times reported. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ordered her taken into custody awaiting her sentencing, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

Baldwin, the lead actor and a co-producer on “Rust,” was indicted by a grand jury in January on a charge of involuntary manslaughter, according to The Associated Press. The actor was pointing a gun at Hutchins on a movie set outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, when the gun discharged, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

Gutierrez-Reed had acknowledged loading Baldwin’s gun with what she believed were inert “dummy” rounds, according to the Times. Baldwin has described how he was practicing for an upcoming scene by pointing the prop pistol -- a Colt .45 revolver -- at Hutchins, the newspaper reported.

Baldwin has maintained that he was unaware that an actual bullet was one of the six rounds loaded into the weapon.

