SAG-AFTRA video game actors go on strike

SAG-AFTRA once again has called for a work stoppage, this time it is video game performers who are walking picket lines.

The actors had been negotiating a contract for nearly two years with the strike centering on artificial intelligence protections, The Associated Press reported.

The actors and studios could not come to an agreement over generative AI and who studios consider a performer, meaning who would be protected.

“The industry has told us point blank that they do not necessarily consider everyone who is rendering movement performance to be a performer that is covered by the collective bargaining agreement,” SAG-AFTRA Chief Contracts Officer Ray Rodriguez said, according to the AP. Rodriguez said that some performances are called data by the companies.

The union said that AI could be trained to mimic a performer’s voice or their actions. They want similar protections as given to television, film, streaming and music performers, WSB reported.

“The video game industry generates billions of dollars in profit annually. The driving force behind that success is the creative people who design and create those games. That includes the SAG-AFTRA members who bring memorable and beloved game characters to life, and they deserve and demand the same fundamental protections as performers in film, television, streaming, and music: fair compensation and the right of informed consent for the A.I. use of their faces, voices, and bodies. Frankly, it’s stunning that these video game studios haven’t learned anything from the lessons of last year – that our members can and will stand up and demand fair and equitable treatment with respect to A.I., and the public supports us in that.” SAG-AFTRA’s National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said, according to Deadline.

Crabtree-Ireland was given the power to call the strike by the SAG-AFTRA National Board. The strike had been authorized by a vote of members last September, with more than 98% voting yes, IGN reported.

The strike began at 12:01 a.m.

A spokesperson for video game companies said, according to Deadline, “We are disappointed the union has chosen to walk away when we are so close to a deal, and we remain prepared to resume negotiations. We have already found common ground on 24 out of 25 proposals, including historic wage increases and additional safety provisions. Our offer is directly responsive to SAG-AFTRA’s concerns and extends meaningful AI protections that include requiring consent and fair compensation to all performers working under the IMA. These terms are among the strongest in the entertainment industry.”

“All covered services” will be impacted. IGN explained that no SAG-AFTRA actors will work on video games until the end of the strike. Some of the studios include Activision, Disney, EA and WB Games and many others.

Some games that had been in production before the strike was authorized last year may still be worked on. IGN explained that sometimes the voices are recorded well before a project is even announced so it is difficult to know what specific games will be impacted.

