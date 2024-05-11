Sam Rubin, Los Angeles entertainment anchor, dies at 64

Sam Rubin LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Sam Rubin attends the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 65th GRAMMY Awards At Tom's Watch Bar on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Recording A)

Legendary entertainment anchor and reporter in Los Angeles, Sam Rubin has died at the age of 64.

KTLA News announced that Rubin died unexpectedly on Friday, according to The Associated Press. Rubin’s family confirmed that he died of a heart attack, according to KTLA.

Rubin had been working at KTLA since 1991, the AP reported. He was well-known for his interviews with actors and musicians whether it was in the studio, on the red carpets for awards shows or premieres or movie junkets.

“It is such a shock,” KTLA morning anchor Eric Spillman said, according to CNN. “He was one of my best friends. We worked together every day for 33 years.”

“He was born to be a broadcaster,” Spillman said.

Rubin was one of the founding members of the Broadcast Film Critics Association, according to CNN. He made appearances around the world too including on BBC television and radio and Triple M radio and Channel 9 television network in Australia.

“Even if I was on my 85th interview that day, I was always happy to see Sam. Even if HE was on his 85th interview that day, he always brought genuine kindness, curiosity and an outside the box question,” Ryan Reynolds posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“There was no one more enthusiastic about his job than Sam Rubin. I’ve known Sam for most of my career, and he had a light in his eyes every early morning as he started his daily work,” Jamie Lee Curtis said on Instagram, according to the AP.

“Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades,” KTLA said in an X, according to Variety. “His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most. Our thoughts are with Sam’s family during this difficult time.”

Rubin’s final interview was on Thursday with Jane Seymour, the AP reported. He is survived by his wife, Leslie and his four children.

