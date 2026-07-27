Simone Biles undergoes medical procedure weeks after saying she nearly died

FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026, in New York City. Biles gave a small update on her recent health issues. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Gold medal gymnast Simone Biles has shared an update on her ongoing health issues.

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Biles, 29, said she has recently undergone a medical procedure, but did not give any details.

The Olympian had shared in June that she “almost died” but in that case also did not give many details, posting on Instagram a photo of her hand, and writing, “I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age. But almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card this week.”

When asked about the statement, she said she was “not ready to talk about it just yet,” Chron.com reported.

As for the latest post, she wrote on July 23, “His birthday, but he takes me to get my procedure.” She was referring to her husband and Indianapolis Colts player Jonathan Owens, according to Olympics.com.

This isn’t the first procedure she has had in the past few months. Fox News said that she shared in November that she had three plastic surgeries.

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