Small plane crashes into Beijing’s largest building

FILE PHOTO: China's national flag flutters in the wind next to the CITIC tower. A small aircraft has apparently crashed into the tower. (Photo by Maxim Shemetov Pool/Getty Images)

BEIJING — A small airplane hit the tallest building in Beijing on Friday.

[ Read more trending news ]

Debris can be seen falling from the 109-story CITIC Tower. The plane’s tail section and a damaged taxi can also be seen on the ground, CNN reported. It happened about 6 p.m. local time.

People have been evacuated from the skyscraper in the Chinese capital. The building is in the central business district and is the headquarters of Citic Group, one of the country’s largest state-owned financial companies, The New York Times reported.

CNN reported that the plane appeared to be a light sports aircraft, a Sunward SA 60L Aurora.

©2026 Cox Media Group