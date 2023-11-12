Small plane crashes into vehicle while attempting emergency landing

MCKINNEY, Texas — One person was injured on Saturday when a small plane attempting to make an emergency landing crashed into a moving vehicle on a city street in Texas, authorities said.

According to the McKinney Fire Department, emergency crews responded to a call about a plane crash at about 12:30 p.m. CST, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The flight originated in Midland and the pilot as attempting to make an emergency landing at Aero Country Airport in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, according to the McKinney Courier-Gazette.

The pilot was unable to stop the single-engine Lancair IV-P at the end of the runway, and the aircraft crashed through a fence and onto eastbound Virginia Parkway, the newspaper reported. The plane collided with a vehicle that was driving by the airport, according to the Courier-Gazette.

According to the fire department, paramedics examined three patients at the scene, WFAA-TV reported. Two of the victims were in the plane and one was in the vehicle.

One person was hospitalized with minor injuries, according to the television station.

It was unclear whether the person who was hospitalized was in the plane or the car.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash, KXAS-TV reported.