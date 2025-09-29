Social Security checks go paperless

FILE PHOTO: Paper Social Security checks are going away for most recipients.

The way most Social Security beneficiaries get paid will be changing starting this week.

As of Sept. 30, paper Social Security checks will be going away for most beneficiaries, meaning that most payments will be done electronically, USA Today reported.

Not only will Social Security checks be impacted, but so will tax refunds and other payments from federal programs, The Washington Post reported.

The change is due to an executive order issued in March.

Paper checks and money orders, according to President Donald Trump’s administration, “impose unnecessary costs; delays; and risks of fraud, lost payments, theft, and inefficiencies.”

The Social Security Administration has been contacting recipients who were receiving checks in the mail to change to electronic payments or debit cards before Tuesday.

“Electronic payments offer significant advantages over paper checks, including faster access to funds, increased security, and greater convenience,” Nick Perrine, SSA chief communications officer, said. “Payments are deposited directly into a bank account or onto a prepaid debit card, eliminating the need to wait for mail delivery or visit a bank.”

The change will save money for the federal government, as it costs about 50 cents for a check, but 15 cents for electronic payments, according to CBS News.

More than 5 million people were still receiving checks, The Washington Post reported about two weeks ago. Most people who get checks are elderly, people with disabilities and people without bank accounts.

They are “populations that may be more challenged by having to change the way they receive their federal benefits,” Financial Health Network founder Jennier Tescher told the Post earlier this month.

Limited numbers of paper checks will still be issued to people who have no other way of getting their payments, CBS News reported.

“The U.S. Department of the Treasury will grant exceptions to the rule for qualifying circumstances,” the agency said, but didn’t say who will qualify and what steps are needed to get the paper payments.

You can call 877-874-6347 to get information about filing a waiver, USA Today reported.

To enroll in direct deposit, visit the my Social Security website or call, 800-772-1213, or to enroll for a Direct Express Card call 800-333-1795 or click here.

About 70 million people get Social Security Payments, according to CBS News.

